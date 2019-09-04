Fake stories of celebrities always an emotional shock for families

Social media platforms have developed reputation of delivering information briskly and when something happens with life events of celebrities being the most loved content people like to read and watch

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ):Social media platforms have developed reputation of delivering information briskly and when something happens with life events of celebrities being the most loved content people like to read and watch.

It does serve the purpose of celebrities to keep in touch with their fans but the way the information is circulated or goes viral carries its own anomalies.

It takes an emotional toll on people, families, particularly in case of fake news regarding death of any celebrity.

Latest in line of this kind of blunder was the fake news circulated on social media regarding death of versatile and veteran actor Abid Ali, presently alive and undergoing treatment at a hospital in Karachi.

Her daughter, Iman Aly, herself a renowned artist, was quick to respond in a way making all believe she was shell shocked upon going through the so called breaking news contents.

She took to her instagram Wednesday saying her father was alive and whole family was praying for him.

"The social media magnates whose drive is to post unverified news of such grave matter is utterly disgusting and disturbing.

Our family has been through turmoil all in the name of breaking news. I hope such bloggers are brought to justice in public eye," she said in her post. The last line of her post was also relevant to regular media.

"The power of written word is very strong and should be treated with respect," she said.

Her sister Rehma Ali, a vocalist, also took to her instagram and said: "He is alive Al Hamd o Lillah and will be In Sha ALLAH." The fake social media story also went through some TV channels.

It was not an isolated incident as wrong story regarding death of renowned poet Ahmad Faraz had also went viral and aired through some TV channels eleven years ago. The story was contradicted later.

Likewise, false news of death of veteran artist Zaheen Tahira badly disturbed her family. And the fake news of disappearance of Roohi Bano had also went viral though actually she was shifted to Turkey.

Noted journalist and former general secretary Multan Press Club Jamshed Rizwani said that social media, it seemed, was dictating electronic media due to the cut throat competition that who takes the lead, who breaks the story.

People circulate information without any verification and this makes mainstream media feel the pressure and resultantly the story goes through, at times, without verification.

"There exist a code of ethics already that hold us bound that no story regarding death of any person should be released unless and until the relevant doctor or family verifies it." "All we need is to enforce and practice it flawlessly."