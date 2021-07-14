UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fake Story About Stolen Car Lands Karachi SHO In Trouble

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 04:43 PM

Fake story about stolen car lands Karachi SHO in trouble

An investigation reveals that car was not stolen rather the insurance company people had taken it away due to non-payment of installment.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 14th, 2021) A fake story of car theft landed a station house officer of a Karachi police station into trouble as the authorities suspended him and launched an inquiry against him, asking him to explain as how he purchased an expensive car with his small salary.

A local private tv reported that the media attention-hungry SHO Naik Mehmood Khosa of Shah Latif police station, Karachi staged a drama of the theft of his car. He told a fake story to the media and his department that his car had been stolen.

After investigation it was revealed that his car was not stolen, rather the insurance company people had taken it away due to non-payment of installment.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Station Company Car Media TV

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Dubai Police headquarte ..

2 minutes ago

Water scarcity emerged as a serious problem: Mian ..

28 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler pardons a number of prisoners ahead of E ..

32 minutes ago

Russia's corona-virus deaths, cases keep rising

30 minutes ago

Oil down over negative data on Chinese oil imports ..

30 minutes ago

Ethiopia's Abiy vows to repel 'enemies' after Tigr ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.