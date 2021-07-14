Fake story about stolen car lands Karachi SHO in trouble

(@fidahassanain)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 14th, 2021) A fake story of car theft landed a station house officer of a Karachi police station into trouble as the authorities suspended him and launched an inquiry against him, asking him to explain as how he purchased an expensive car with his small salary.

A local private tv reported that the media attention-hungry SHO Naik Mehmood Khosa of Shah Latif police station, Karachi staged a drama of the theft of his car. He told a fake story to the media and his department that his car had been stolen.

After investigation it was revealed that his car was not stolen, rather the insurance company people had taken it away due to non-payment of installment.