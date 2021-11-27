Fake tea leaves recovered in an operation: KP Food Authority

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority (FSA) in an operation in Garh Mandi Peshawar has recovered over 1000 kg of fake tea leaves from a factory here on Saturday.

According to the official of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a team of KP-FSA conducted an operation in Gur Mandi Peshawar and more than 1000 kg of fake tea leaves were recovered from the factory.

He said, Gur, soda, unhealthy dyes and used tea leaves were used in the manufacture of fake leaves and tea leaves were placed on a very dirty floor to dry.

Unit of fake tea leaves was sealed in operation and a case has been registered against the owners he added and said as per directives of the Director General Food Safety Authority, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food adulteration operations are being conducted across the province.

During the operation they have identified those edible food items which are harmful for public health, and the officials of the FSA, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have strictly taken legal action. He said no one would be given free hands to play with public health.