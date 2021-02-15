UrduPoint.com
Fake Tea Manufacturing Factory Sealed, Manager Arrested

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 07:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar Monday sealed a factory over manufacturing counterfeit tea during crackdown on adulteration mafia in the district.

The raid was conducted on a tip received by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retd), Khalid Mahmood that a factory on Circular Road is manufacturing fake tea from injurious chemicals.

During raid the officers of the district administration also seized 3300 bags filled with fake tea, chemical, machinery and other equipment. The factory was sealed the manager was arrested.

DC Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood said that crackdown against adulteration mafia in the provincial capital would continue and directed administrative officers for identification of factories involved in manufacturing fake tea.

