Fake tea manufacturing unit sealed, two arrested in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar Wednesday sealed a fake tea manufacturing factory in Sheikhabad locality of the City and also arrested two persons.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Assistant Commissioner (AC), Sara Rehman along with police personnel conducted raid on a fake tea manufacturing unit wherein husk and chemicals were being used for the manufacturing of tea.

More than 30 bags containing fake tea, chemicals, machinery and other equipment were also taken into possession. Two persons were also arrested and shifted to jail.

Speaking on the occasion, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) said that a crackdown of the district administration is full swing against the adulteration mafia and few days back another such factory was also sealed and their owners have been sent behind bar.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar has directed all administrative officers for pinpointing fake tea manufacturing factories and initiating of action against them in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

He has directed showing no leniency with anyone and their sending to prisons after completion of legal proceedings against them.