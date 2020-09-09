UrduPoint.com
Fake Tea Processing Unit Sealed, Four Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 07:27 PM

District administration Wednesday sealed fake tea processing unit and arrested four person at Gurr Mandi here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :District administration Wednesday sealed fake tea processing unit and arrested four person at Gurr Mandi here.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ali Asghar received information about making substandard tea in Gurr Mandi area. Acting on his directives, a team led by Assistant Commissioner City raided the market and inspected a suspected tea processing unit.

The workers of the factory were found mixing fake tea with husk and chemicals on the floor.

The 6000Kg substandard tea along with machinery, raw material and other equipment being used in tea processing unit also recovered.

Meanwhile Deputy Commissioner has directed administrative concerned officers to identify and take action against fake tea processing units.

He said that adulteration would not be accepted and stern action would be taken against violators.

