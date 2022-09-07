UrduPoint.com

Fake Tea Production Unit Sealed, Machinery Confiscated

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Fake tea production unit sealed, machinery confiscated

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Wednesday sealed a fake tea production unit at Ashraf Road here after recovery of huge quantity of spurious product.

DG Food Safety Authority, Shah Rukh Ali Khan said during the raid over 5000 kg of fake tea was recovered from the factory and workers present at the unit were booked under the relevant law.

He said over 600kg health hazardous non-food color and other material including hina (mehendi), outers of grams and sawdust were also recovered from the factory.

The fake tea was being supplied to different districts for sale.

The authority sealed the factory and confiscated all the machinery used in manufacturing of fake tea.

Shah Rukh Ali Khan said that stern legal action would be initiated against those involved in production of spurious human consumption items adding that actions against people playing with the lives of general public will further be intensified.

