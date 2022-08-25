Fake tea production unit sealed, workers booked

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Thursday sealed a fake tea production unit at Ashraf Road here.

The Authority said 5000 kg of fake tea was recovered from the factory wherein sawdust and outers of gram were being used to make the counterfeit tea.

The factory workers were also using clothing colors in the production of fake tea.

The Authority further informed that the workers used to spread the fake teak on the dirty factory roof for dryness.

The Food Safety and Halal Food Authority confiscated all the hazardous ingredients and arrested the factory workers.