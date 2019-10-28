Fake testimony is enormous sin: Chief Justice of Pakistan

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) : Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa Monday said fake testimony is 'enormous sin'.

He made these remarks while hearing a murder case in which the witnesses gave fake testimonies.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Khosa said both the witnesses in the case gave fake testimonies.

"We have sympathies for you as your brother and cousin were murdered but you gave the fake testimony after taking the oath," he said.

"Fake testimony is an enormous sin," he said.

"The investigation officer told plaintiff to bring fake witnesses," he said.

Later, the court transferred the case against the fake witnesses Maqbool Hussain and Zafar Abbas to sessions court Sargodha.