UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fake Testimony Is Enormous Sin: Chief Justice Of Pakistan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 32 seconds ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 08:07 PM

Fake testimony is enormous sin: Chief Justice of Pakistan

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa Monday said fake testimony is 'enormous sin'.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa Monday said fake testimony is 'enormous sin'.

He made these remarks while hearing a murder case in which the witnesses gave fake testimonies.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Khosa said both the witnesses in the case gave fake testimonies.

"We have sympathies for you as your brother and cousin were murdered but you gave the fake testimony after taking the oath," he said.

"Fake testimony is an enormous sin," he said.

"The investigation officer told plaintiff to bring fake witnesses," he said.

Later, the court transferred the case against the fake witnesses Maqbool Hussain and Zafar Abbas to sessions court Sargodha.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Murder Chief Justice Sargodha Court

Recent Stories

RAK, Pakistan discuss economic cooperation

23 minutes ago

Usman Wazeer to take on Filipino pugilist on Novem ..

30 seconds ago

NCEMA, UNDRR discuss cooperation

38 minutes ago

Pakistan Coast Guard seizes 670 kg betel nuts, Gut ..

32 seconds ago

Trump Mulls Release of Edited Video of US Raid Tha ..

34 seconds ago

Senate body for completion of old projects before ..

36 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.