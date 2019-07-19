An Accountability Court (AC) Friday dismissed a NAB's application seeking separate trial of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)'s Vice President Maryam Nawaz for submitting a fake trust deed to the court in Avenfield property reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Friday dismissed a NAB's application seeking separate trial of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)'s Vice President Maryam Nawaz for submitting a fake trust deed to the court in Avenfield property reference.

The court termed that a trial couldn't be initiated regarding the matter till Islamabad High Court (IHC) would take a decision on appeal against Avenfield property judgement.

Maryam Nawaz appeared before the Accountability Court-I Judge Muhammad Bashir in compliance with summons notice on petition of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

During the outset of hearing, NAB's Deputy Prosecutor General (DPG) Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi pleaded that the accused persons had submitted an application during the trial in which they adopted the stance that 'the matter of fake trust deed didn't fall in jurisdiction of NAB. They requested the court to view this matter separately after verdict in London flats case.

He stated that the court had accepted the request of accused and wrote in its decision that the trial regarding the fake deed would be conducted after the judgment.

However, the accused didn't challenge this part of verdict before IHC, he further added.

The DGP argued that the trial court itself could initiate a proceeding against anyone within 30 days on submission of fake evidence. However, the time limit couldn't apply in this matter, he said, adding that the NAB had submitted an application just for court reminder.

Maryma Nawaz arrived at rostrum and questioned while addressing the judge that why the prosecution took one-year to remind the trial court.

At this, NAB prosecutor said, "Late but better than never." On a query of judge, Abbasi stated that the Supreme Court had written in its decision that 'the trial court can take necessary action if it found the mentioned documents as fake'.

Maryam's Counsel Amjad Pervaiz contended that the NAB had submitted such application first time, adding that the court could take action in 30 days in accordance of law on prosecution's request. However, the court could itself see the matter after the judgment of IHC on appeals against main verdict.

He argued that the NAB's petition was non-maintainable and prayed the court to dismiss the same.