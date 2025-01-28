Open Menu

Fake Turmeric Supply Unit Busted By Punjab Food Authority

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Fake turmeric supply unit busted by Punjab Food Authority

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) In a crackdown by the Punjab Food Authority (PFA), a unit in Lala Pak Colony engaged in the illegal production of adulterated turmeric and spices has been shut down here on Tuesday.

Under the direct instructions of the Director General (DG) of the Food Authority Asim Javed, a team of food safety inspectors raided the spice production facility, where they discovered alarming health risks.

During the raid, authorities seized 480 kilograms of adulterated turmeric and chilli powder. The seized products were found to be mixed with harmful non-standard ingredients and prohibited colours. Samples of the spices failed the mandatory quality tests, prompting immediate action. As a result, the production at the unit has been halted, and a formal case has been registered against the owner.

DG Food Authority, Asim Javed, highlighted the grave risks posed by such substandard products, stating, “Adulterated turmeric and chilli powder can lead to severe health issues, including gastrointestinal diseases.” He further emphasized the unsanitary conditions of the facility, with the turmeric found resting on filthy floors. The unit was also found lacking essential records, medical and proper hygiene standards.

The fake spices were intended for sale in the suburbs and streets of Lahore, Asim Javed urged the public to avoid purchasing open spices and to make sure they choose nutritious and safe food options. He also warned that adulterating basic essentials would not be tolerated, stating, “We will uproot the businesses of those who harm society by contaminating food products.”

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives India’s Mi ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives India’s Minister of External Affairs

11 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to host EuroLeague Final Four for first ..

Abu Dhabi to host EuroLeague Final Four for first time

11 minutes ago
 NA speaker postpones negotiation committee meeting ..

NA speaker postpones negotiation committee meeting after PTI refusal

25 minutes ago
 Ajman DED launches 'Investor Statement' project

Ajman DED launches 'Investor Statement' project

26 minutes ago
 FTA urges natural persons to register for Corporat ..

FTA urges natural persons to register for Corporate Tax before March 31

41 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Estonia

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Estonia

1 hour ago
EDGE to showcase 200 disruptive technology, defenc ..

EDGE to showcase 200 disruptive technology, defence solutions at IDEX 2025

1 hour ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Belarus on r ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Belarus on re-election

2 hours ago
 National Human Rights Institution approves operati ..

National Human Rights Institution approves operational plan

2 hours ago
 Four players added to star-studded line up for Mub ..

Four players added to star-studded line up for Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 to open with New Japan Phi ..

Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 to open with New Japan Philharmonic Orchestra

2 hours ago
 Calling someone ‘plastic’ is disrespectful: Kh ..

Calling someone ‘plastic’ is disrespectful: Khushi Kapoor defends cosmetic s ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan