Fake Turmeric Supply Unit Busted By Punjab Food Authority
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2025 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) In a crackdown by the Punjab Food Authority (PFA), a unit in Lala Pak Colony engaged in the illegal production of adulterated turmeric and spices has been shut down here on Tuesday.
Under the direct instructions of the Director General (DG) of the Food Authority Asim Javed, a team of food safety inspectors raided the spice production facility, where they discovered alarming health risks.
During the raid, authorities seized 480 kilograms of adulterated turmeric and chilli powder. The seized products were found to be mixed with harmful non-standard ingredients and prohibited colours. Samples of the spices failed the mandatory quality tests, prompting immediate action. As a result, the production at the unit has been halted, and a formal case has been registered against the owner.
DG Food Authority, Asim Javed, highlighted the grave risks posed by such substandard products, stating, “Adulterated turmeric and chilli powder can lead to severe health issues, including gastrointestinal diseases.” He further emphasized the unsanitary conditions of the facility, with the turmeric found resting on filthy floors. The unit was also found lacking essential records, medical and proper hygiene standards.
The fake spices were intended for sale in the suburbs and streets of Lahore, Asim Javed urged the public to avoid purchasing open spices and to make sure they choose nutritious and safe food options. He also warned that adulterating basic essentials would not be tolerated, stating, “We will uproot the businesses of those who harm society by contaminating food products.”
Recent Stories
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives India’s Minister of External Affairs
Abu Dhabi to host EuroLeague Final Four for first time
NA speaker postpones negotiation committee meeting after PTI refusal
Ajman DED launches 'Investor Statement' project
FTA urges natural persons to register for Corporate Tax before March 31
RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Estonia
EDGE to showcase 200 disruptive technology, defence solutions at IDEX 2025
UAE Leaders congratulate President of Belarus on re-election
National Human Rights Institution approves operational plan
Four players added to star-studded line up for Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 to open with New Japan Philharmonic Orchestra
Calling someone ‘plastic’ is disrespectful: Khushi Kapoor defends cosmetic s ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Maryam announces Rs 2 m assistance for blast victims1 minute ago
-
Fake turmeric supply unit busted by Punjab Food Authority1 minute ago
-
Health minister wants Rs 960m cancer hospital project complete by year end2 minutes ago
-
Abasin Adabi Tolana marks its silver jubilee2 minutes ago
-
E&T dept inspects 6,894 vehicles across Punjab11 minutes ago
-
Vice president Ericsson Company visits PSCA Headquarters12 minutes ago
-
Govt to challenge SCP order for Full Court12 minutes ago
-
NDMA dispatches 11 truckloads of relief goods to Kurram22 minutes ago
-
NA speaker postpones negotiation committee meeting after PTI refusal25 minutes ago
-
CAYA 2025: ‘Spark’ magazine launched to celebrate young Pakistani achievers31 minutes ago
-
Three arrested, weapons recovered31 minutes ago
-
120-truck food convoy reaches Kurram31 minutes ago