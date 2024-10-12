Open Menu

Fake Urea Factory Sealed In Peshawar

Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2024 | 12:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) The district administration has successfully sealed a fake urea factory involved in the mixing of stone and gypsum into urea.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sarmad Saleem Akram said that a joint team, led by the Assistant Commissioner (City) and officials from the Agriculture Department, conducted a raid on the factory located on Dallazak Road.

During the operation, counterfeit urea was discovered packed in the packaging of well-known brands.

The factory has been sealed, and all goods have been confiscated.

The owner, who holds a license from the Agriculture Department, will face legal action as announced by the DC.

