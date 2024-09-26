Open Menu

Fake Veterinary Doctor Booked

Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Fake veterinary doctor booked

SARGOGHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) A veterinary quack was booked during an ongoing crackdown of the livestock department

in the district on Thursday.

According to official sources, officials of the livestock department caught the accused,

Attaullah, and recovered medicines.

The team got registered a case against the quack.

