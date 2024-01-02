'Fake video created by using technology' says SALU VC

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto on Tuesday said that the circulating video is fake and it was created by using technology.

Talking to APP, he said that some subordinate officials from inside the university and some from outside were blackmailing him since five months. In this regard he had already filed an application in the cyber crime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on September 9, 2023, accusing the Network Operator Rashdi, Administrative Officer Tahir Abbass Khaskheli, Senior Data Processing Officer Mohammad Younis Phuelpoto and Hakim Ali Phulpoto, local Journalist Abuzar Ghafar Shar and a social media activist Shukat Zardari of blackmail.

He said that the accused persons were making certain unacceptable demands while threatening him that they were in possession of a compromising video of the VC which might be leaked on social media if he did not accept their demands.

To a question, he termed the video as fake and it was created by using technology.

He said that the people who were involved in this, asking for accommodation in the style of the previous administration.

VC Ibupoto credited his administration for undertaking reforms and improving the quality of education while closing the doors for corruption and nepotism. He alleged that the people framing him through the video are the same who were not entertained by this office.

Other side, teachers, staff and students of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), demanded an immediate investigation and removing the VC Ibupoto from his post.