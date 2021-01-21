UrduPoint.com
Fake WASA Inspector Arrested

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 09:43 PM

Fake WASA inspector arrested

Garden Town police claimed to have arrested a fake WASA inspector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Garden Town police claimed to have arrested a fake WASA inspector.

The accused fake inspector was wanted by police in two cases. During interrogation the accused confessed to more than 55 incidents committed in different areas of the city.

SP Model Town Dost Mohammad has given 'shabash' to SHO Garden Town and his team. Criminal elements did not deserve any concession, he added.

