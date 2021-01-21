Fake WASA inspector arrested

Garden Town police claimed to have arrested a fake WASA inspector

The accused fake inspector was wanted by police in two cases. During interrogation the accused confessed to more than 55 incidents committed in different areas of the city.

SP Model Town Dost Mohammad has given 'shabash' to SHO Garden Town and his team. Criminal elements did not deserve any concession, he added.