Fake Woman Cop Arrested At CCPO Office
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2024 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) A fake woman police officer reached the CCPO office on Sunday while wearing an ASP uniform.
However, she was wearing fancy shoes along with the uniform, which made the police at the CCPO office suspicious.
When she was questioned about her particulars, it was found out that she was a fake police officer.
Civil Line Police took the woman into custody and registered a case. Father of the fake woman officer is a resident of Defence.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024
Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30
JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah
BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan
Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..
KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over 20,000 kids to be vaccinated during catch up campaign24 seconds ago
-
Govt's tough decisions helped save state's economy: ministers27 seconds ago
-
Corpse of minor girl recovered from nullah35 seconds ago
-
8 dead,1,359 injured in Punjab road accidents11 minutes ago
-
Rickshaw driving licences drive starts in Sargodha11 minutes ago
-
Robber killed in encounter with police11 minutes ago
-
Scientific evidence probe demanded for ascertaining GMOs’ role in agriculture resilience21 minutes ago
-
Four killed in gunfight between two groups in DG Khan21 minutes ago
-
Body of Tank DSP’s son found from hilly area of DI Khan21 minutes ago
-
CCPO orders timely submission of challans30 minutes ago
-
Tribal Youth Convention concludes; Corps Commander lauds sacrifices of martyrs31 minutes ago
-
Agriculture Department to set up four model agri-malls: secretary31 minutes ago