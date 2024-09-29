Fake woman cop arrested at CCPO office

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) A fake woman police officer reached the CCPO office on Sunday while wearing an ASP uniform.

However, she was wearing fancy shoes along with the uniform, which made the police at the CCPO office suspicious.

When she was questioned about her particulars, it was found out that she was a fake police officer.

Civil Line Police took the woman into custody and registered a case. Father of the fake woman officer is a resident of Defence.