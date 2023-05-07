Fake woman police officer held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Police have arrested a woman impersonating a police officer in the jurisdiction of Taxila, here on Sunday, informed the police spokesman.

Police have also recovered Rs 0.4 million from her possession.

The woman had stolen money from a citizen by pretending to be a police officer along with his accomplices two months ago.

The woman stopped the citizen's vehicle on the pretext of checking by pretending to be a lady sub-inspector.

Other members of the gang will also be arrested soon SP Potohar appreciated the performance of the police team, adding that the arrested accused will be challaned with concrete evidence and will be punished according to law.