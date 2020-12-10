Fakhar Bashir given additional charge of Dir Finance NMU

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Provincial Secretary Healthcare and Medical education, Muhammad Usman entrusted additional charge of NMU and NID Director Finance (DF) to Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) DF, Fakhar Bashir.

Health department issued a notification in this effect on Thurday.

The posts fell vacant after deputation period of Mr Ghazanfar Abbas ended recently, said a news release issued here by NMU.