UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fakhar Condoles With Nawaz Sharif, Danial Aziz

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 04:10 PM

Fakhar condoles with Nawaz Sharif, Danial Aziz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for National food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam here on Monday condoled with Ex-Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif over death of his mother, who was passed away in London on Sunday.

In a statement issued here, the minister expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of mother of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and prayed Almighty Allah to grant the departed soul eternal peace and give courage to members of bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Meanwhile, the minister also condoled with Danial Aziz on death of his father, Anwar Aziz Chaudhry, a former Federal Minister and prayed for the departed soul and patience for the bereaved family to bear the loss.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif London Sunday Family Sad

Recent Stories

UNHCR Rallies International Support for Afghan Ref ..

43 seconds ago

UAE announces 1,065 new COVID-19 cases, 707 recove ..

29 minutes ago

RCB issues notices to 70 non license holder trader ..

45 seconds ago

Pesco issues power suspension schedule for various ..

47 seconds ago

Three persons injured in cylinder blast

48 seconds ago

France ex-president Sarkozy goes on trial for corr ..

50 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.