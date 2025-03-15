Fakhar Expresses Grief Over Death Of Farman Lala Wife
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2025 | 08:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jehan, has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of the wife of senior photojournalist Farmanullah Jan Lala and the aunt of Daily Mashriq reporter Nauman Jan.
In his condolence statement, the provincial minister prayed for the departed soul, asking Almighty Allah to grant her the highest rank in Jannah (Paradise).
He also extended his sympathies to Farmanullah Jan, journalist Nauman Jan and the entire bereaved family, praying that they find the strength and patience to bear this great loss.
