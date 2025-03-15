Open Menu

Fakhar Expresses Grief Over Death Of Farman Lala Wife

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2025 | 08:40 PM

Fakhar expresses grief over death of Farman Lala wife

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jehan, has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of the wife of senior photojournalist Farmanullah Jan Lala and the aunt of Daily Mashriq reporter Nauman Jan.

In his condolence statement, the provincial minister prayed for the departed soul, asking Almighty Allah to grant her the highest rank in Jannah (Paradise).

He also extended his sympathies to Farmanullah Jan, journalist Nauman Jan and the entire bereaved family, praying that they find the strength and patience to bear this great loss.

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexi ..

Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexistence, peace in response to r ..

1 hour ago
 Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM

Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM

1 hour ago
 ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governo ..

ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governorate

1 hour ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed to begin official visit to U.S o ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed to begin official visit to U.S on Monday

1 hour ago
 Stuck NASA astronauts one step closer to home afte ..

Stuck NASA astronauts one step closer to home after SpaceX crew-swap launch

2 hours ago
 UAE Steel Producers Committee inaugurates its new ..

UAE Steel Producers Committee inaugurates its new headquarters in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
Mansour bin Zayed congratulates King of Bahrain on ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing ..

UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing of Princess Noura bint Bandar ..

2 hours ago
 UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian ..

UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian Children: Commissioner-Genera ..

3 hours ago
 MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT

MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT

4 hours ago
 Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongo ..

Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongoing efforts to provide childre ..

4 hours ago
 IACAD contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endow ..

IACAD contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan