UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fakhar For Exploring Beekeeping Potential To Achieve Sustainable, Climate Friendly Agriculture

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 08:30 PM

Fakhar for exploring beekeeping potential to achieve sustainable, climate friendly agriculture

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Thursday reiterated the governments resolve for exploiting bee farming potential in order to promote climate friendly sustainable agriculture development in the country.

Addressing the International Honey Bee Conference on Bee Pollination Under Climate Change Scenario, which was organized by the University of Agriculture Multan, Imam said that Pakistan has great potential for beekeeping due to a diverse bee flora and suitable environmental conditions.

Honeybees are an essential component of modern agriculture and economy, he said adding that beekeeping and honey production is becoming a profitable business in Pakistan, which was also an eco-friendly practice.

Pakistan has three species of native Apis and one exotic honeybee, he said adding that currently there are about 10,000 beekeepers in Pakistan managing almost1.1 million Apis mellifera colonies.

Annual honey production in the country was estimated at about 15,750 metric tons, he said adding that Pakistan ranks 20th in the world for honey production and 34th in honey export.

He informed that beekeeping in Pakistan is mainly focused in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and central and north regions of Punjab but nowadays it is growing rapidly due to the demand of honey and its byproducts locally and internationally.

As one of the most important pollinators in the world, bees are crucial for food production, human livelihood and biodiversity, he said adding that total economic value of pollination of crops worldwide has been estimated at 156 billion Euros per year.

However, he said that climate change has negative impacts to the productivity of honeybees such as altering plant flowering time, increasing water stress especially in situations of drought,adding that inhibiting movement affecting bee communications, causing physical damage of hives, colony starvation and retarding bee forage activities.

He stressed the need for making proper interventions in order to enhance pollination by growing more flowers, shrubs and trees that provide nectar and pollen as food for bees and other pollinators throughout the year.

Imam further stressed the need for planting herbs and vegetables to ensure food for bees as well as for humans that could also help in pollination.

He asked for reducing use of chemicals in crops to control pests and adopting methods like physically removing pests or using barriers to deter them and encouraging the pollination through beekeeping.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Punjab Water Agriculture Drought Billion Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Cent ..

22 minutes ago

New standardisation, metrology legislation to driv ..

1 hour ago

UAE to host the 5th WCO Global AEO Conference

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler establishes new distribution company ..

2 hours ago

AED 4.1 billion of weeklong real estate transactio ..

2 hours ago

The International Conference of Mayors of Friendly ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.