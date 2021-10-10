UrduPoint.com

Fakhar Grieved Over Demise Of Nuclear Scientist

Sun 10th October 2021 | 03:10 PM

Fakhar grieved over demise of nuclear scientist

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam, on Sunday, expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of renowned scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.

In a condolence message issued by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, Imam said Dr Khan was a great man and a patriotic Pakistani.

He said his contribution for strengthening Pakistan's defence would always be remembered.

The minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

