Fakhar Imam accuses India of violating international laws, human rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam Monday strongly condemned the Indian announced to repeal Article 370 of the Constitution, said that the international community should take serious notice of Indian government who wants to destabilize peace in the region and violating human rights in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said that the whole nation and parliament were on the same platform over Kashmir dispute , adding, India violating international humanitarian laws by announcing these Articles".

"The attempt by India to change the existing constitutional arrangement of Indian occupied Kashmir is a violation of international law and UN-mandated obligations," he added.

As per law, it won't change the legal status of the disputed land as Kashmiris have their only their due rights in these lands but due to the new Laws India wants to deprived the kashmiris from their rights ," he said.

He said Pakistan should immediately approach the United Nations and other international forums to exert international pressure on India to prevent this from happening.

Pakistan has highlighted Kashmir dispute on all international forums very effectively and it is the time that international community must take notice of Indian violations of human rights in Kashmir, he mentioned.

Syed Fakhar Imam said the Kashmir issue is becoming the burning issue in international affairs and the US President Donald Trump has again offered to mediate between Pakistan and India for resolving the Kashmir conflict.

Fakhar said , other powers including China and Russia must also come forward to pressurize India to resolve Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations' resolutions.

He said Kashmiris and Pakistanis strongly rejected this Indian move, adding, India despite of all its efforts will never succeed in suppressing the indigenous movement of Kashmiris.

A large number of forces have been deployed in occupied Kashmir but I would like to appreciate the courage of Kashmiris people who refused to bow in front of Indian army, he added.