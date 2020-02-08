Fakhar Imam calls on CM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Kashmir Committee Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the Chief Minister's Office on Saturday.

The meeting strongly condemned the savagery of Indian army in the Occupied Kashmir and thanked the people for observing Kashmir Solidarity Day in a comprehensive manner in Pakistan.

The chief minister said Indian atrocities could not suppress the passion of freedom from hearts of brave Kashmiris. He said that it was a matter of great regret that Indian army had locked down occupied Kashmir from 188 days and the international community was still silent over this issue.

He said that the international community would have to play its role and Modi government by adopting illegal and unconstitutional tactics had turned the occupied Kashmir into the world largest prison.

The CM said that India had violated democratic and constitutional norms in the occupied Kashmir. So-called democratic and secular face of India had been exposed in all over the world, he added.

On this occasion, Fakhar Imam said that freedom was the right of Kashmiri people and theinternational community would have to play its role over the human rights violationsin occupied Kashmir. Success would become destiny of Kashmiri people, he added.