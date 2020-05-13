UrduPoint.com
Fakhar Imam Condoles Arshad Matila's Death

Wed 13th May 2020 | 07:30 PM

Fakhar Imam condoles Arshad Matila's death

Federal Minister for Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Wednesday condoled the death former member of the Punjab Assembly Arshad Matila

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Wednesday condoled the death former member of the Punjab Assembly Arshad Matila.

The minister, in a condolence message, said Arshad Matila was a gentle soul who had worked devotedly for the people of Jahanian as members of the provincial assembly and district council, and his services would be remembered for long.

Fakhar Imam expressed his condolences with the bereaved family and prayed for the forgiveness.

