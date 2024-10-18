Fakhar Imam consoles death of Mir Humyan Marri

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Former National Assembly speaker Syed Fakhr Imam expressed condolences on the death of former Balochistan chief minister Mir Humayun Marri, here on Friday.

In a condolence message, he said Marri upheld high traditions in politics and played a significant role in legislation as deputy chairman of the Senate.

The services he rendered for development of Balochistan during his tenure as the chief minister were commendable, ex-chairman Kashmir committee said.

The void left by his death would not be filled for a long time, and his contributions would always be remembered, Syed Fakhar Imam noted.

May Allah elevate the ranks of the late Mir Humayun Marri, grant him a high position in His mercy, and bestow patience upon his heirs, he prayed.