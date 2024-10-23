Open Menu

Fakhar Imam Consoles With Shabbar Zaidi Over His Mother's Death

Faizan Hashmi Published October 23, 2024 | 11:09 PM

Fakhar Imam consoles with Shabbar Zaidi over his mother's death

Former Speaker National Assembly Syed Fakhar Imam on Wednesday condoled with former chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Shabbar Zaidi over the death of his mother

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Former Speaker National Assembly Syed Fakhar Imam on Wednesday condoled with former chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Shabbar Zaidi over the death of his mother.

In a condolence message, he expressed his heartfelt sorrow over demise of Mr Shabbar's mother, saying that there was no substitute to parents.

He prayed for high ranks of the deceased in Jannah and sympathised with the family of former FBR's chief.

Related Topics

National Assembly FBR Family

Recent Stories

Four killed, 14 injured in terror attack at Turkis ..

Four killed, 14 injured in terror attack at Turkish aerospace headquarters

12 minutes ago
 Kohat cracks down on illegal petroleum sales

Kohat cracks down on illegal petroleum sales

12 minutes ago
 Asalanka stars as Sri Lanka defeat West Indies in ..

Asalanka stars as Sri Lanka defeat West Indies in second ODI, clinch series

16 minutes ago
 'The whole city shook': Israel pounds Lebanon's an ..

'The whole city shook': Israel pounds Lebanon's ancient Tyre

16 minutes ago
 Faez Isa made historic contributions to justice sy ..

Faez Isa made historic contributions to justice system: Rana Sana

16 minutes ago
 Time is nearer when Kashmiris will succeed in gett ..

Time is nearer when Kashmiris will succeed in getting IIOJK territory freed from ..

22 minutes ago
Education Ministry awaits Finance Div’s funding ..

Education Ministry awaits Finance Div’s funding for appointing psychologists a ..

22 minutes ago
 PPP leaders pay tribute to Nusrat Bhutto for resto ..

PPP leaders pay tribute to Nusrat Bhutto for restoration of democracy

22 minutes ago
 CM strongly condemns terrorist attack in Turkiye

CM strongly condemns terrorist attack in Turkiye

23 minutes ago
 RWU hosts peace, tolerance awareness session

RWU hosts peace, tolerance awareness session

23 minutes ago
 Conflict in Lebanon could cause 9.2% drop in GDP i ..

Conflict in Lebanon could cause 9.2% drop in GDP in 2024: UN

9 minutes ago
 UK police probe carbon monoxide leak after deaths ..

UK police probe carbon monoxide leak after deaths at care home for elderly

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan