Fakhar Imam Consoles With Shabbar Zaidi Over His Mother's Death
Faizan Hashmi Published October 23, 2024 | 11:09 PM
Former Speaker National Assembly Syed Fakhar Imam on Wednesday condoled with former chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Shabbar Zaidi over the death of his mother
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Former Speaker National Assembly Syed Fakhar Imam on Wednesday condoled with former chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Shabbar Zaidi over the death of his mother.
In a condolence message, he expressed his heartfelt sorrow over demise of Mr Shabbar's mother, saying that there was no substitute to parents.
He prayed for high ranks of the deceased in Jannah and sympathised with the family of former FBR's chief.
Recent Stories
Four killed, 14 injured in terror attack at Turkish aerospace headquarters
Kohat cracks down on illegal petroleum sales
Asalanka stars as Sri Lanka defeat West Indies in second ODI, clinch series
'The whole city shook': Israel pounds Lebanon's ancient Tyre
Faez Isa made historic contributions to justice system: Rana Sana
Time is nearer when Kashmiris will succeed in getting IIOJK territory freed from ..
Education Ministry awaits Finance Div’s funding for appointing psychologists a ..
PPP leaders pay tribute to Nusrat Bhutto for restoration of democracy
CM strongly condemns terrorist attack in Turkiye
RWU hosts peace, tolerance awareness session
Conflict in Lebanon could cause 9.2% drop in GDP in 2024: UN
UK police probe carbon monoxide leak after deaths at care home for elderly
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kohat cracks down on illegal petroleum sales12 minutes ago
-
Faez Isa made historic contributions to justice system: Rana Sana16 minutes ago
-
Education Ministry awaits Finance Div’s funding for appointing psychologists at FDE institutions: ..22 minutes ago
-
PPP leaders pay tribute to Nusrat Bhutto for restoration of democracy22 minutes ago
-
CM strongly condemns terrorist attack in Turkiye23 minutes ago
-
RWU hosts peace, tolerance awareness session23 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme9 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris determined to wrench back their homes from Indian unlawful occupation: AJK SCBA President9 minutes ago
-
Minor boy stabbed to death, mother, sister injured4 minutes ago
-
United Nations celebrates UN Day to mark 79th anniversary4 minutes ago
-
KP Halal Food Authority conducts operation in DIKhan4 minutes ago
-
Charge d’Affaires Warraich, Pakistani Zaireen participate in Khawaja Nizamuddin Aulia (RA) Urs24 seconds ago