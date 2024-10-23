Former Speaker National Assembly Syed Fakhar Imam on Wednesday condoled with former chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Shabbar Zaidi over the death of his mother

In a condolence message, he expressed his heartfelt sorrow over demise of Mr Shabbar's mother, saying that there was no substitute to parents.

He prayed for high ranks of the deceased in Jannah and sympathised with the family of former FBR's chief.