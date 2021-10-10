UrduPoint.com

Fakhar Imam Discusses Crops Production, Food Security With Pb CM

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 12:00 AM

Fakhar Imam discusses crops production, food security with Pb CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam on Saturday met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed matters of mutual interest, increasing crops production and food security.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said on the occasion that protection of farmers' rights was ensured by the government besides giving full payments to farmers for their hard work in wheat, sugarcane and other crops.

Farmer cards were launched by the government and today's farmer was happy whereas previous government exploited the farmers and they were on roads for their genuine rights.

He said that ensuring food security was responsibility of the government and collaboration between government and private sector was vital for the purpose.

The chief minister said that Punjab had sufficient stock of wheat as the province had biggest share in fulfilling needs the country's food security.

He stressed the need of adopting modern technology to increase crops production. Latest equipments and machinery was being provided to the farmers to enhance production besides providing them quality fertilizer.

Usman Buzdar said that farmer friendly steps taken by the government had increased crops production.

