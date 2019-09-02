Fakhar Imam for cultivating cotton in model villages for better yield

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) ::Chairman Kashmir Committee, Syed Fakhar Imam urged the agriculture universities to grow cotton in model villages for a better produce.

He said the use of new technology would benefit agricultural sector and also make the farmer prosperous, said a press release issued here on Monday.

He made these remarks while inspecting cotton cultivated by Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) in collaboration of PCPA at chak no 109/10-R in Jehania.

He advised the agriculture university administration to make more villages model for growing cotton.

Syed Fakhar Imam hoped that the new technology used by the MNSUA would bring positive change in the agriculture sector.

MNSUA VC Dr Asif Ali, and Pakistan Crop Protection Association (PCPA) Secretary Rao Shahid accompanied the chairman Kashmir Committee, Syed Fakhar Imam, it added.