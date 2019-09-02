UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fakhar Imam For Cultivating Cotton In Model Villages For Better Yield

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 11:00 PM

Fakhar Imam for cultivating cotton in model villages for better yield

MULTAN, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) ::Chairman Kashmir Committee, Syed Fakhar Imam urged the agriculture universities to grow cotton in model villages for a better produce.

He said the use of new technology would benefit agricultural sector and also make the farmer prosperous, said a press release issued here on Monday.

He made these remarks while inspecting cotton cultivated by Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) in collaboration of PCPA at chak no 109/10-R in Jehania.

He advised the agriculture university administration to make more villages model for growing cotton.

Syed Fakhar Imam hoped that the new technology used by the MNSUA would bring positive change in the agriculture sector.

MNSUA VC Dr Asif Ali, and Pakistan Crop Protection Association (PCPA) Secretary Rao Shahid accompanied the chairman Kashmir Committee, Syed Fakhar Imam, it added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Technology Agriculture Cotton

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews Chamber of Commerce&#039 ..

17 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets UN Goodwill Ambassador Nad ..

47 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss iss ..

2 hours ago

Draws for UAE President’s Cup and UAEFA awards c ..

2 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center promotes cultural ..

2 hours ago

Palestinian Inmates Go on Hunger Strike Against Is ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.