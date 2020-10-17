UrduPoint.com
Fakhar Imam For More Investment In Rural Areas For Agricultural Growth

Sat 17th October 2020

Federal Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam said that more investment in rural areas was essential for agricultural growth in the country. Besides, adopting modern agricultural technology to increase per acre wheat production

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam said that more investment in rural areas was essential for agricultural growth in the country. Besides, adopting modern agricultural technology to increase per acre wheat production.

In a talk show programme of a private news channel, he said the government was also planning for food certification of 0.5 million tons of wheat out of 1.2 million tons cultivated on 22 million acres area, besides setting the target of 7.

8 metric tons for maize production.

The minister said fortunately, the country was still self-sufficient in production of essential food commodities despite of rapid growth in population.

He said foreign companies were multiplying seed production of maize through adaptability. The wheat consumption in the country will mark the figure of 6.3 million tons by April 15 next year which will be followed by new crops in the market, he added.

