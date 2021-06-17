UrduPoint.com
Fakhar Imam For New Varieties Of 'king Of Fruits' For Tapping World Markets

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 06:40 PM

Fakhar Imam for new varieties of 'king of fruits' for tapping world markets

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for food Security & Research, Syed Fakhar Imam underscored the importance of producing novel varieties of mango which were in great demand globally.

Addressing a webinar held here at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) on Thursday, he informed that certified nurseries of ' King of fruits' played an important role in better production.

The minister highlighted the need for value-added products saying that we should make dry mango, its toffees and mango leather to gain maximum benefit from it for growers.

He appreciated varsity's role for enhanced mango exports day by day.

Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi, stated that modern techniques were required for improved quality and production of mango adding,the government would sort out farmers' problems on priority basis.

He stressed to increase organic mango production.

MNSUA VC, Dr Asif Ali, said that the varsity would extend help to exporters like every year and cooperate with local farmers from plucking to fruit's access the market.

A large number of envoys, agri scientists and growers attended the webinar which was jointly organized by Center for Global Strategic Studies and MNSUA.

