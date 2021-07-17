Fakhar Imam for strict monitoring of uplift schemes

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Fakhar Imam on Saturday directed the district administration to keep strict monitoring of uplift work, carried out in different areas of Khanewal district

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Fakhar Imam on Saturday directed the district administration to keep strict monitoring of uplift work, carried out in different areas of Khanewal district.

He was chairing meeting of District Coordination Committee (DCC) to review the pace of work on different development schemes. The Minister stated that there would be no compromise on quality of work and the officials found demonstrating lethargy would be dealt strictly.

The Minister also directed the officers to ensure completion of targets especially vaccination and plantation across the district.

Earlier, Deputy Director Development Shahid Rehman informed that Rs 15 billion were being spent on 1292 schemes, of which 517 schemes had been completed. Similarly, the work on the remaining schemes was heading forward rapidly.

The meeting was also attended by local parliamentarians and officials from different departments.