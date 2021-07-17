UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fakhar Imam For Strict Monitoring Of Uplift Schemes

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 07:17 PM

Fakhar Imam for strict monitoring of uplift schemes

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Fakhar Imam on Saturday directed the district administration to keep strict monitoring of uplift work, carried out in different areas of Khanewal district

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Fakhar Imam on Saturday directed the district administration to keep strict monitoring of uplift work, carried out in different areas of Khanewal district.

He was chairing meeting of District Coordination Committee (DCC) to review the pace of work on different development schemes. The Minister stated that there would be no compromise on quality of work and the officials found demonstrating lethargy would be dealt strictly.

The Minister also directed the officers to ensure completion of targets especially vaccination and plantation across the district.

Earlier, Deputy Director Development Shahid Rehman informed that Rs 15 billion were being spent on 1292 schemes, of which 517 schemes had been completed. Similarly, the work on the remaining schemes was heading forward rapidly.

The meeting was also attended by local parliamentarians and officials from different departments.

Related Topics

Khanewal From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

PSG's Hakimi contracts Covid-19

45 seconds ago

Illegal bazaar dismantled, 4 booked

47 seconds ago

PIA to operate flight from Multan to Skardu on Jul ..

4 minutes ago

Four die, 11 injure in road mishap

4 minutes ago

SEDD carries out 48,191 inspection campaigns durin ..

18 minutes ago

Magnitude 5.1 Earthquake Occurs in Japan's Seto In ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.