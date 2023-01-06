UrduPoint.com

Fakhar Imam Heaps Praise On Security Forces Sacrifices In Fight Against Terrorism, Condoles Death Of Martyred CTD Officials

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Fakhar Imam heaps praise on security forces sacrifices in fight against terrorism, condoles death of martyred CTD officials

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Former Speaker National Assembly Syed Fakhar Imam on Friday expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of two CTD officials and heaped praise on security forces for ensuring peace in the country by rendering sacrifices and continuation of their relentless efforts to counter terrorism.

Pakistan came into being following numerous sacrifices and later on security forces won peace in the fight against terrorism. But now terrorism was again rearing its head and the sons of Pakistan like Naveed Sadiq and Nasir Abbas Bati recently sacrificed their lives to ensure that the people of Pakistan could live in peace, Fakhar Imam said while talking to Akhtar Abbas Bati, the director of finance at MNS University Multan, by phone to convey condolences to him on his brother's death in an attack in Khanewal.

He said that martyrs live forever and commended their honesty and devotion to duty.

He prayed that may Almighty elevate the stature of Shuhada including Nasir Abbas Bati, grant them a place in Jannah and give courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with courage, fortitude and patience.

