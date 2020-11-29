Fakhar Imam mourns death of Sahibzada Farooq Ali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Sunday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of former Speaker National Assembly Sahibzada Farooq Ali Khan.

In his condolence message, the minister prayed for the departed soul and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with patience.