ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Chairman, Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam Wednesday lauded the leadership of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan for highlighting Pakistan's stance on the core issue of Kashmir and termed his Beijing visit a beginning of new era in bilateral and diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Pak-China friendship is strengthening further after historic visit of Prime minister where he sought Chinese support on its narrative over Kashmir issue, he said while talking to Radio Program.

China is among the five permanent members of United National Security Council (UNSC) and it played an important role in calling of UNSC over Kashmir issue after 50 years, he highlighted.

He said Chinese President is also expected to visit India and Nepal so he would definitely express concerns over Indian illegal move of abolishing special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Almost for 66 days past and lockdown was still continued in Held Kashmir, he said adding, all modes of communications were blocked.

Kashmiri women were being harassed and assaulted by Indian forces. India is committing genocide in the Held Valley and created an environment of terrorism.

The speech of PM Imran Khan at UNGA highlighting Kashmir issue was historic, he said.

China being a time tested friend has always supported Pakistan and expected to do so in future as well, he appreciated.

Pakistan and China have been enjoying strong defense relations since 1950s, he mentioned.