Fakhar Imam Questions Azadi March's Timing

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 07:30 PM

Fakhar Imam questions Azadi March's timing

MULTAN, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) ::Questioning timings of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl's Azadi March, Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam said JUI-F had violated Quaid-e-Azam's principles of unity, faith and discipline by holding a march in the current situation.

Addressing the Kashmir conference, held under the auspices of Young Pakistanis Organisation (YPO) at e-Library here on Sunday, he said in world democracies, none had demanded resignation of the country's leadership the way the JUI-F was asking for.

He regretted that the past rulers had been making decisions for personal gains instead of protecting the public interests, adding the incumbent government was taking all decisions in the country's interest.

The Kashmir committee chairman said India had been violating human rights in Occupied Kashmir for long, adding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had highlighted the issue at every world forum.

Speaking on the occasion, Parliamentary Secretary Nadeem Qureshi criticised JUI-F March saying that what message the marchers were giving to the world.

The issue of Kashmir had been sidelined due to Azadi March, he added.

Prof Azam and Dr Akmal Madni also spoke on the occasion.

