Fakhar Imam remembers services of late Tariq Abbas Shamsi for interfaith harmony

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Sunday said that the vacuum created by the death of known religious scholar Makhdoom Tariq Abbas Shamsi would never be filled.

Makhdoom Tariq Abass Shamsi rendered great services for interfaith harmony, said Fakhar Imam on the occasion of first death anniversary of the late religious figure.

The contribution of late Makhdoom Tariq Abbas Shamsi would be remembered for long time. Fakhar Imam offered Fateha and also prayed for elevation of the ranks of the late scholar. Syed Zafar Abbas Shamsi, Naeem Iqbal Naeem and other members of the family of the late scholar were also present on this occasion.