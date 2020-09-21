UrduPoint.com
Fakhar Imam Stress For Concrete Efforts To Resolve Kashmir Issue

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 06:56 PM

Fakhar Imam stress for concrete efforts to resolve Kashmir issue

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam on Monday reiterated that Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir, highlighting the importance of concrete measures for the resolution of Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for National food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam on Monday reiterated that Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir, highlighting the importance of concrete measures for the resolution of Kashmir dispute.

He was speaking at a seminar on "Piecing Peace Together" Shared Future for Humanity" organized by the Parliamentary Kashmir Committee on the occasion of International Peace Day.

He was of the view that Pakistan needed to be economically strong to get its stance on Kashmir accepted by the world community, adding that since Pakistan currently was not strong economically, so it is not being heard properly.

He said that Pakistan categorically rejected the Indian illegal measures taken on August 5, 2019 and snatched special status of the Illegally Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He lauded the Prime Minister's address to UN General Assembly last year and asserted that that political maturity and determination would held decide the fate of Kashmir.

