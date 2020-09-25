Fakhar Imam stresses to use modern technologies in agriculture, seed researches

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam Friday said that the government would take all-out measures to facilitate the farmers with use of modern technology and with the support of four provinces Federal government would soon announced a minimum wheat support price for achieving the wheat procurement targets.

Talking to a private news channel, Imam said the government was taking all possible measures to promote agriculture, enhance wheat production and improve financial condition of farmers.

Minister for food emphasized on introducing modern technology and innovation in agriculture and other sectors.

Minister further assured that the PTI-led government was working on Chinese Seed research technology for enhancing wheat production and government will provide certified seeds to the growers for increasing yields of various crops.

He stressed that we need to modernize our seed technology of major crops, adding, improved farm techniques will also be promoted and issues like land and water management will also be addressed on priority.

The federal minister for food security said that better seeds are needed to increase wheat production.

"We are trying to evaluate quality wheat seeds and will try to give them to the farmer for increasing its production," he added.

The present government is also focusing on the sustainable development of agriculture sector and in this regard has taken a number of measures for welfare of the farming community.

Minister said that the Prime minister Imran Khan was striving hard towards ensuring food security for the public.

The governments and allied departments were also cooperating with each other to ensure smooth supply of the commodity in the country, he added.

He said that such elements did hoard big quantities of commodities and created artificial shortage of the commodity which resulted in shooting of the prices.