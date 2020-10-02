UrduPoint.com
Fakhar Imam Terms Anti Locust Operations By NLCC Exemplary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for National food Security and Research (NFSR) Syed Fakhar Imam Friday said the anti Locust operations by National Locusts Control Center (NLCC) were exemplary.

The minister was chairing the meeting of the NLCC. NLCC Coordinator Lieutenant General Moazzam Ejaz also co-chaired the meeting.

Later, briefing the media, the minister said during last seven days, an area of about 12,514 square kilometers had been surveyed whereas control operation was done at 6 sq km in last week.

On the occasion, Dr Mubarak from Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) briefed about locust forecast.

He said the FAO was quoting anti locust operation in Pakistan as an ideal.

As per forecast, in Southwest Asia, the situation continues to improve as the seasonal monsoon withdraws from the summer breeding areas along both sides of the Indo-Pakistan border.

Control operations continue in Pakistan against small infestations that persist The Pakistan Meteorological Department informed that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. Hot and dry weather was likely to prevail over most parts of the country.

The minister said Sindh reported that recently locust was found in Jamshoro but it was controlled effectively whereas no locust was found in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Punjab provinces.

However, he said anti-locust survey and control operations were in progress.

During last 24 hours, 183,740 hectares area had been surveyed and Locust control operation had also been carried out on 310 hectares of Jamshoro.

