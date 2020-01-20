UrduPoint.com
Fakhar Imam Terms Human Rights Violations In Held Kashmir Unprecedented

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 10:26 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Human rights violations being committed by India in the Occupied Kashmir did not match anywhere in the world.

This was said by Kashmir Committee Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam while speaking at a Kashmir conference under the auspices of a private university here on Monday.

Fakhar Imam said the human rights organizations across the globe were voicing against Indian violations.

He said Pakistan would mark Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 enthusiastically and with national unity, adding all political parties were on same page on the issue.

India had always tried to put Kashmir issue on the back burner, he said and added that it had also endeavored to stifle the issue on every platform.

Fakhar Imam urged that Kashmiris should be given the right of plebiscite, adding that India had gone to the height of brutalities in the region, converting occupied Kashmir into a military zone by deputing 9 lakh soldiers in it.

The Kashmir committee chairman said around 80 movements of separations were going on in India and controversial Citizens Amended Bill (CAB) had complicated the situation.

India terms itself a secular state, but unfortunately, the Hindus influenced RSS approach was prevailing in it, he remarked.

Asim Nasir and Naeem Iqbal also spoke on the occasion.

A large number of students and faculty members attended the conference.

