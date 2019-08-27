UrduPoint.com
Fakhar Imam Thanks Iran, Malaysia, Turkey For Supporting Pakistan On Kashmir

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 09:47 PM

Fakhar Imam thanks Iran, Malaysia, Turkey for supporting Pakistan on Kashmir

Chairman of Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Syed Fakhar Imam Tuesday thanked Iran, Malaysia and Turkey for extending support to Pakistan on Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Chairman of Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Syed Fakhar Imam Tuesday thanked Iran, Malaysia and Turkey for extending support to Pakistan on Kashmir issue.

Addressing an event here, he said, "We are thankful to Iran, Malaysia and Turkey for extending support to Pakistan on Kashmir issue. We have to prepare ourselves to deal with any worse situation." He said, "Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah has termed Kashmir, Pakistan's jugular vein, and Pakistani nation is ready to render any kind of sacrifice for the Kashmir cause." He stressed the need for unity among the nation and said, "We have to rectify the past mistakes." Imam said Prime Minister Imran Khan would raise the Kashmir issue on September 27 in the United Nations General Assembly.

He said the country's foreign policy was moving in right direction and termed the United Nations Security Council meeting on Kashmir a 'great success' of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government at diplomatic front.

The chairman Kashmir committee said Kashmir's legitimate struggle could not be suppressed through state terrorism by the occupying Indian forces.

He termed Indian annexation of occupied Kashmir as illegal and violation of international laws and said all the political parties of Pakistan were united when it came to Kashmir issue and joint Parliament session was a proof of the fact.

He asked the Indian government to give access to international media so that they could see the ground situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

