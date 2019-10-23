UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fakhar Imam Urges Collective Efforts To Make Pakistan Stornger For Liberating Kashmir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 08:30 PM

Fakhar Imam urges collective efforts to make Pakistan stornger for liberating Kashmir

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Syed Fakhar Imam Wednesday urged putting energies together to make Pakistan stronger as only strong country could ensure emancipation of held Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Syed Fakhar Imam Wednesday urged putting energies together to make Pakistan stronger as only strong country could ensure emancipation of held Kashmir.

Speaking in a seminar titled "Post Aug 5, Reporting of Kashmir Issue with special reference to Indian media," he said we could not rely on the outsiders. " We have to fight, fight and fight everyway for achieving the goals." He said for the first time in history, western media did not buy Indian narrative on Kashmir .

A complete change has been observed in the attitude of International media regarding Kashmir dispute. The word had recognized Kashmir as a disputed area, he added.

The most influential New York Times has highlighted the Kashmir issue. Pakistan has successfully raised the issue of Kashmir in 179 members of Inter Parliamentary Union (IPU). Two reports of Human Rights Council had pinpointed Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir.

He said Pakistan had the great potential to progress as 75 percent youth was below 30 years. "Our youth can do wonders if properly invested in human resource development," he added.

Fakhar said after 1965, United Nations Security Council (UNSC) session was specially convened to discuss Kashmir issue.

Saarc was the most dysfunctional organization of the world, he said adding that European Union (EU) was the most powerful organization of the world despite serious disputes between its various members.

Executive President Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) Khalid Rehman said the IPS had produced 300 books, 1,500 Policy papers in the last 40 years of its existence.

He regretted the apathy of state owned as well as private Indian media in reporting the correct situation in occupied Kashmir and distorting the facts regarding latest situation in occupied Kashmir.

Executive Director Kashmir Media Service (KMS) Shaikh Tajammul islam said the unprecedented lockdown of Kashmir continued for 80th consecutive day.Total ban had been imposed on internet and mobile phones, he added.

Indian claims of largest democracy stands exposed as freedom of speech is missing there. Indian media normally attributes its news reports on Kashmir quoting anonymous government sources sans verifying the facts.

Indian media was playing the role of government's amplifier.Indian govenment was investing heavily in madia owners and journalists. BNP government has inducted their trusted persons in different media houses. India has already incarcerated two journalists and put behind the bars two others. Indian media has totally ignored Kashmir situation. Most of the media reported Kasjmiris were happy with the latest development.

Dr Asma Shakir Khawaja said Media should not be government representatives.

Sardar Anwar Khan said Kashmir can be liberated by forcing Indian forces to flee.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World United Nations Mobile Democracy European Union Ipu Buy Progress New York Post Media Government

Recent Stories

Dubai CP tours WETEX 2019

36 minutes ago

Basit and Haris star in Southern Punjab’s win ov ..

1 hour ago

Southern Punjab and Northern to compete in Nationa ..

1 hour ago

Latifa bint Mohammed visits RTA to strengthen stra ..

1 hour ago

Lahore High Court issues notice to secretary on pl ..

2 minutes ago

Cavusoglu Hails Kremlin Spokesman Peskov as Major ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.