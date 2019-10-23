Fakhar Imam urges collective efforts to make Pakistan stornger for liberating Kashmir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Syed Fakhar Imam Wednesday urged putting energies together to make Pakistan stronger as only strong country could ensure emancipation of held Kashmir.

Speaking in a seminar titled "Post Aug 5, Reporting of Kashmir Issue with special reference to Indian media," he said we could not rely on the outsiders. " We have to fight, fight and fight everyway for achieving the goals." He said for the first time in history, western media did not buy Indian narrative on Kashmir .

A complete change has been observed in the attitude of International media regarding Kashmir dispute. The word had recognized Kashmir as a disputed area, he added.

The most influential New York Times has highlighted the Kashmir issue. Pakistan has successfully raised the issue of Kashmir in 179 members of Inter Parliamentary Union (IPU). Two reports of Human Rights Council had pinpointed Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir.

He said Pakistan had the great potential to progress as 75 percent youth was below 30 years. "Our youth can do wonders if properly invested in human resource development," he added.

Fakhar said after 1965, United Nations Security Council (UNSC) session was specially convened to discuss Kashmir issue.

Saarc was the most dysfunctional organization of the world, he said adding that European Union (EU) was the most powerful organization of the world despite serious disputes between its various members.

Executive President Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) Khalid Rehman said the IPS had produced 300 books, 1,500 Policy papers in the last 40 years of its existence.

He regretted the apathy of state owned as well as private Indian media in reporting the correct situation in occupied Kashmir and distorting the facts regarding latest situation in occupied Kashmir.

Executive Director Kashmir Media Service (KMS) Shaikh Tajammul islam said the unprecedented lockdown of Kashmir continued for 80th consecutive day.Total ban had been imposed on internet and mobile phones, he added.

Indian claims of largest democracy stands exposed as freedom of speech is missing there. Indian media normally attributes its news reports on Kashmir quoting anonymous government sources sans verifying the facts.

Indian media was playing the role of government's amplifier.Indian govenment was investing heavily in madia owners and journalists. BNP government has inducted their trusted persons in different media houses. India has already incarcerated two journalists and put behind the bars two others. Indian media has totally ignored Kashmir situation. Most of the media reported Kasjmiris were happy with the latest development.

Dr Asma Shakir Khawaja said Media should not be government representatives.

Sardar Anwar Khan said Kashmir can be liberated by forcing Indian forces to flee.