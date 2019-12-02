(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam has stressed the role of education in progress and prosperity of education saying that students should step forward and contribute to country's development.

"Youth constitute 64 per cent of our population. We can lay down foundation of progress by equipping them with tools of knowledge and education because without education, development was impossible," Fakhar Imam said while addressing a seminar titled "Salam Pakistan" held in connection with the International Abolition Day of Slavery at local college here on Monday.

China and some other countries got independence after Pakistan, but they had made progress much more than Pakistan economically, he said adding that economic indicators were considered parameters of development of the country.

Fakhar Imam said that all of us would have to make Pakistan a corruption-free country for real progress. "We would have to promote merit for progress of the country and elevate our education standard," he added.

Dr Hameed Raza Siddiqi, Naeem Iqbal, Prof Yasin and others also spoke.