Fakhar Imam Urges UNSC Permanent Members For Playing Role For Lifting

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 05:14 PM

Fakhar Imam urges UNSC permanent members for playing role for lifting

Chairman of Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Syed Fakhar Imam Monday urged the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) permanent members to play their role for immediate lifting of curfew in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Chairman of Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Syed Fakhar Imam Monday urged the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) permanent members to play their role for immediate lifting of curfew in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K).

Addressing a press conference along with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and visiting British parliamentarian delegation he said, "UNSC permanent members; United States, Russia, China, France and United Kingdom must play their role for the immediate lifting of curfew in IoJ&K." Kashmir, the chairman said, was the nuclear flashpoint between Pakistan and India which required world powers urgent attention for the peaceful settlement of long standing issue of Kashmir.

He reminded that Kashmir was unfinished agenda of partition and Pakistan will continue to extend moral, diplomatic and political support to the legitimate struggle of the people of IoJ&K.

Expressing great concern over the ongoing atrocities and brutalities being perpetrated against the innocent Kashmiris by Indian security forces, the chairman called upon the international community to play its due role in stopping these grave human rights violations and resolving the longstanding Kashmir dispute in accordance with the resolutions of United Nations Security Council and the aspirations of the people of Kashmir. "Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah has termed Kashmir, Pakistan's jugular vein, he said.

Chairman Kashmir Committee said that United Nations had accepted Kashmir as a dispute between Pakistan and India.

He said that Kashmir's legitimate struggle could not be suppressed through state terrorism by the occupying Indian forces.

He termed Indian annexation of occupied Kashmir as illegal and violation of international laws. He said all the political parties of Pakistan were united when it comes to Kashmir issue and joint Parliament session was a proof of this.

He termed the United Nations Security Council meeting on Kashmir a 'great success' of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government at the diplomatic front.

He asked the Indian government to give access to international media so that they could see the ground situation in the IoJ&K.

Member British Parliament Imran Sohail said that objective of visit to Pakistan was to get firsthand information about the current situation in Indian Occupied Jammu Kashmir and Pakistan's stance. He noted that India was committing violation of international laws. "We have no information about what's going on IoJ&K and what is happing with women and children, we have no information," he added.

He said that "presently, we are working with United Nations and European Union to restore routine life in occupied Kashmir." Another British Parliamentarian while addressing the press conference said that status of Kashmir cannot be changed without taking Kashmiris onboard. He urged the international community to pay attention to theKashmir issue and assured that he will raise the Kashmir issue in theBritish Parliament.

