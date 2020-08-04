UrduPoint.com
Fakhar Imam Urges UNSC To Call Emergency Session Over Kashmir Issue

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 01:20 PM

Fakhar Imam urges UNSC to call emergency session over Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for National food Security Syed Fakhar Imam Tuesday asked the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to call an emergency session on the deteriorating situation in the Indian Il­legally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a video message on ptv news channel, he said Pakistani nation will observed Youm-e-Istehsal tomorrow (Wednesday) as a day of Solidarity with their proud and valiant Kashmiri brethren.

"Pakistan is steadfast in its support to the Kashmiris and it will continue exposing Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir at every front", he said.

He further demanded the United Nations to play its role in resolving the Kashmir issue and fulfill its promise to give Kashmiri people their right to self-determination.

He once again questioned the international community's silence over worst Indian brutalities for last several decades.

Pakistan is committed to stand with their Kashmiri brethren in their struggle of self-determination, he said, adding, Pakistan has a clear stance on Kashmir issue adding Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and we would never compromise on the Kashmir cause.

The brave people of Kashmir had been struggling for their just right of self determination. It is high time for the world powers to take strict notice of the worst human rights violations committed by the Indian troops in Indian illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K), he added.

He also paid rich tributes to all Kashmiri martyred and their families over their sacrifices for the freedom of Kashmir.

All the political parties, institutions and people in Pakistan are united for the Kashmir cause, he said.

Strong and united Pakistan is the key to the resolution of the Kashmir dispute, he mentioned.

