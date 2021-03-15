UrduPoint.com
Fakhar Imam Urges Youth To Focus On Education, Character Building

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 10:14 PM

Fakhar Imam urges youth to focus on education, character building

Minister for National food security, Syed Fakhar Imam called upon youth of the country to focus on education and character building

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for National food security, Syed Fakhar Imam called upon youth of the country to focus on education and character building.

Speaking to Minority of Khaber Pakhtunkhwa youth under the KP Government Exposure Program here, the minister quoted Article 25A of the constitution of Pakistan and said that according to the constitution of Pakistan, education is a fundamental right of every citizen.

He stressed upon the need for promoting quality education in the country. He added that 20-25 million youth in Pakistan leave their education before completing 10 years of education.

Talking about minorities, the minister said Pakistani constitution gave minorities their due rights as opposed to India and how it treats its minorities as second grade citizens.

He said founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah was the role model of youth, adding that Jinnah taught Pakistani nation to work, work and work and excel in any field that one joins to help Pakistan reach excellence.

The minister said the Prime Minister has two qualities that the youth should take inspiration from, the qualities of integrity and courage. The minister also pushed the need for character building in youth of Pakistan.

