Fakhar Imam Wants US Role To Help Stop Long Reign Of State Terrorism In IoK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 10:30 AM

Fakhar Imam wants US role to help stop long reign of state terrorism in IoK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Chairman Kashmir Committee of the Parliament Syed Fakhar Imam Thursday stressed the United States to take immediate notice of worst human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK) and pressurize India to stop its long reign of state terrorism there.

Talking to a private news channel , he said the Modi government in India should lift its military clampdown in Occupied Kashmir and resolve the dispute peacefully through dialogue.

Fakhar Imam also stressed that international human rights organizations, observers and independent media should be allowed to visit occupied Kashmir.

He regretted that thousands of Indian troops have kept millions of Kashmiris confined to their homes during all these days, adding, educational institutions, shops, markets and business establishments continue to remain closed while public transport is off the roads across the Kashmir valley.

Chairman said Kashmiris are being economically paralyzed by the Modi regime and India would suffer because of PM Narendra Modi's "extremist ideology".

Kashmir issue has been highlighted globally and the international community has acknowledged it as a dispute, he added.

He assured that whole Pakistani nation stands by Kashmiris till they achieve their goal.

Syed Fakhar said Modi's actions in Occupied Kashmir indicate that India is trying to snatch the rights of citizenship and acquisition of land from the Kashmiris.

He said Indian regime is trying to deprive Kashmiris from their civilization.

Fakhar Imam said India has crossed all limits of injustice in Occupied Kashmir and it is strange that there is total media blackout in the valley and human right champions are still silent.

He appealed leaders of important countries of the world to help settle longstanding Kashmir dispute on humanitarian basis to restore peace in South Asia.

He further assured that his government would continue approach the world leaders to inform them about Indian brutalities in Kashmir.

