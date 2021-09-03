UrduPoint.com

Fakhar Iman Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Syed Ali Geelani

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 12:16 AM

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Thursday expressed deep grief over the sad demise of Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani

In a statement, Fakhar Imam said that Syed Ali Shah Geelani was a role model for the Kashmiri people struggling for liberation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The veteran leader spent his whole life in struggle for liberation of IIOJK and protecting rights of its people.

He criticized India for not allowing people to join his Namaz-e-Janaza and burial. He appealed the international community to take notice of the Indian hegemony and take steps to help Kashmiris get their rights.

He prayed for the departed soul for elevation of his stature in the afterlife and a special place in Jannah.

