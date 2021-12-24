UrduPoint.com

Fakhar Pays Rich Tributes To Quaid-e-Azam

Fakhar pays rich tributes to Quaid-e-Azam

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research (NFS$R), Syed Fakhar Imam here on Friday paid paying rich tributes to Quaid-e-Azam Muhamamd Ali Jinnah and said that the Father of Nation succeeded in his endeavors due to hard work and continuous struggle

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for National food Security and Research (NFS$R), Syed Fakhar Imam here on Friday paid paying rich tributes to Quaid-e-Azam Muhamamd Ali Jinnah and said that the Father of Nation succeeded in his endeavors due to hard work and continuous struggle.

Addressing a conference organized to commemorate the great leader on his 146th birth anniversary, the federal minister said that that Muhammad Ali Jinnah was not only successful in political life but also in his personal life.

He said that creation of Pakistan was the proof of his success in political life despite the fact that the idea was not only opposed by the British people but the Indian Congress was also against it.

On the other hand, when we look into his personal life, he had earned good fortune for himself due to hard work and untiring efforts. His hard work enabled him to make assets in Mumbai, Delhi, Simla, Karachi and Lahore, the minister added.

The minister said, the great Quaid-e-Azam was a role model, particularly for the people of subcontinent.

Talking about Kashmir, the minister said that the struggle that had started in 1931, when 22 youth were martyred by Dogra forces, was continuing till date.

He said that inclusion of Muslim majority Gurdaspura district in India and later on the fabricated instrument of accession document paved way for Indian occupation of Kashmir.

